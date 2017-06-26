Philando Castile's family reaches $3M settlement in death
Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, spoke about the not guilty verdict for officer Jeronimo Yanez on June 16. Yanez shot her son. MINNEAPOLIS>> The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last July, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the city that employed the officer, avoiding a federal wrongful death lawsuit that attorneys said could have taken years to resolve.
