P.J. Fleck continues to sign more Minnesotans than expected
This was said to be a down year for Minnesota's high school football talent, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has plucked five in-state recruits while building a class that continues to rank in the top 20 nationally. Lakeville North offensive lineman Nathan Boe gave the Gophers a verbal commitment Saturday, becoming Fleck's latest in-state addition.
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Joe
|297
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 18
|River Ice
|33
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|franck222
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
