Operating losses swamp investment gains at health plans in Minnesota

Investment income mitigated health plan losses to a degree last year, a new report shows, but couldn't compensate for all the red ink insurers saw from the business of selling coverage. Minnesota's nonprofit HMOs and health insurers collectively earned about $149 million from investments in 2016, Allan Baumgarten, an independent health care analyst in St. Louis Park, said in a report being released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.