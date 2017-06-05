NWS Issues Tornado Watch for Several ...

NWS Issues Tornado Watch for Several Minnesota Counties; Confirmed Tornado Observed in N.D.

12 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for the following Minnesota counties: Becker; Clay; Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Otter Tail; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Wadena; Wilkin. The NWS recommends moving to a basement or a room on the lowest floor of the building and avoiding windows.

