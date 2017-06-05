New law allows much of Minnesota's biomass industry to be shut down
Tucked into the omnibus jobs and energy bill signed by Gov. Mark Dayton is a provision that will allow a special fund for clean energy development to be used to shut down a couple of renewable energy power plants in greater Minnesota. The new law allows Xcel Energy to purchase and decommission a small power plant in Benson in western Minnesota that burns turkey manure and wood chips for fuel, and a wood-fired power plant on the Iron Range, as long as plant owners agree and the state Public Utilities Commission approves the details.
