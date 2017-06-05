New law allows much of Minnesota's bi...

New law allows much of Minnesota's biomass industry to be shut down

12 hrs ago

Tucked into the omnibus jobs and energy bill signed by Gov. Mark Dayton is a provision that will allow a special fund for clean energy development to be used to shut down a couple of renewable energy power plants in greater Minnesota. The new law allows Xcel Energy to purchase and decommission a small power plant in Benson in western Minnesota that burns turkey manure and wood chips for fuel, and a wood-fired power plant on the Iron Range, as long as plant owners agree and the state Public Utilities Commission approves the details.

