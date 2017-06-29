Monster muskie in Minnesota nearly 5 feet long Thursday, June 29
A couple fishing on Mille Lacs recently discovered a decaying 59 1/2 inch muskellunge that likely is a state record. Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Steve Mero says the fish could be 18 or 25 years old and is one the largest muskies he's heard of lately, dead or alive.
