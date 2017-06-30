Minnesota's top election official won't give info to Trump panel

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, shown in 2015, said Friday that he won't fulfill a request from a presidential panel to ship voter registration information for some 4 million state voters to Washington. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Friday that he won't fulfill a request from a presidential panel to ship voter registration information for some 4 million Minnesota voters to Washington, D.C. Simon questioned both whether Minnesota law would allow him to provide the information to President Trump's Election Integrity Commission and to what end it would be used.

