Minnesota's legislative session wasn't as ugly as it looks

15 hrs ago

As ugly as things have gotten in St. Paul during the last few weeks of the legislative session, there's no denying that our elected leaders checked off a lot of items on their to-do list during the past four months. For example, Minnesota finally has gotten in line on Real ID, which eliminates a big potential headache for travelers who don't have passports.

Chicago, IL

