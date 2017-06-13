Minnesotans on a Gong Showa

Minnesotans on a Gong Showa

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Two Minnesotans are among those who will show off their weird talents - and risk being "gonged" in mid-performance - on "The Gong Show." The '70s variety show, where being unique was generally prized over being good, returns to television on ABC, starting at 9 p.m. June 22. Mike Myers, in the guise of a new character named Tommy Maitland, hosts the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Mon EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May '17 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC