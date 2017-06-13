Minnesotans on a Gong Showa

Two Minnesotans are among those who will show off their weird talents - and risk being "gonged" in mid-performance - on "The Gong Show." The '70s variety show, where being unique was generally prized over being good, returns to television on ABC, starting at 9 p.m. June 22. Mike Myers, in the guise of a new character named Tommy Maitland, hosts the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.