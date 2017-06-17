Minnesotans are melting away their do...

Minnesotans are melting away their double chins with new fat-blasting injections

Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

After years of being haunted by a bad high school photo that highlighted her double chin, Kerri Adams thinks she's found the solution. Since November, the 41-year-old woman has spent more than $4,000 on a new fat-dissolving acid injected into her chin called Kybella.

