Minnesota will proceed with its own climate change strategy
No matter the Paris Climate Agreement, Minnesota officials said Thursday that the state's march to reducing greenhouse gas emissions will go on. With a plan adopted in 2007, the state has been a national leader in pursuing an aggressive plan to reduce emissions of the chemicals that cause climate change.
