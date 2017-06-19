Minnesota university tests police body cameras
The University of Minnesota Police Department started giving officers tester body cameras June 14, the Minnesota Daily reported. The university's Twin Cities, Duluth and Morris campuses are each testing different camera brands, said University Police Department Chief Matt Clark.
