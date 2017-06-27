Minnesota schools see impact of student support grants
Minnesota schools that were able to hire support staff with $12 million in grant money say they're seeing the impact of having the additional support. Almost 80 Minnesota schools were able to hire social workers, counselors, nurses and psychologists thanks to the grant money given in November.
