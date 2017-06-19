Minnesota Scene: Ex-Gopher runner Has...

Minnesota Scene: Ex-Gopher runner Hassan Mead wins 10,000 at U.S. Championships

Read more: Star Tribune

His time was 29 minutes, 1.44 seconds. His victory means he will run for the U.S. team at the IAAF World Championships from Aug. 5-13 in London.

