Minnesota Scene: Ex-Gopher runner Hassan Mead wins 10,000 at U.S. Championships
His time was 29 minutes, 1.44 seconds. His victory means he will run for the U.S. team at the IAAF World Championships from Aug. 5-13 in London.
