Minnesota Residents Use Snow Blowers to Remove Hail

Residents in suburban Minneapolis hauled out their snow blowers after a quick-moving hail storm left the area looking like winter. Hail piled up in local roads and led to flooding Sunday in Coon Rapids, prompting public works crews to use front-end loaders and even a snowplow to clear away several inches of hail from the streets, KARE-TV reported.

