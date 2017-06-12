Minnesota police officer acquitted in...

Minnesota police officer acquitted in shooting of black motorist

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, charged in connection with the shooting death of a black motorist Philando Castile last July, is shown in this booking photo taken November 18, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S.. Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's... A jury on Friday found the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last year not guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 3 hr slick willie expl... 2
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) 9 hr SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC