Minnesota police department gets new drone
A police department in southern Minnesota has acquired a new drone that it hopes to use to track people who wander off because of certain conditions. The Rochester Police Department acquired the drone to add to their Project Lifesaver initiative, which monitors adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer's, autism and other related conditions or disorders, the Post Bulletin reported.
