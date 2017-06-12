Minnesota police department gets new ...

Minnesota police department gets new drone

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A police department in southern Minnesota has acquired a new drone that it hopes to use to track people who wander off because of certain conditions. The Rochester Police Department acquired the drone to add to their Project Lifesaver initiative, which monitors adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer's, autism and other related conditions or disorders, the Post Bulletin reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) 4 hr Joe 297
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 15 hr River Ice 33
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) 16 hr franck222 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC