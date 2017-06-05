Minnesota officer on tape: 'I don't know where the gun was'
Jesus Yanez leaves the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, June 5, 2017. The trial of a Minnesota police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, who fatally shot a black motorist opened Monday with attorneys offering sharply different accounts of whether the officer saw the motorist's gun before he began firing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC