Minnesota officer fired from police f...

Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Gering Platte Valley Companies Gering PVC 17, Linc... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUECleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5Philadelphia 1, Boston 0AMERICAN LEAGUEMinnesota 6, Seattle 2Chicago White Sox 5, B... -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., remains in critical condition, hospital officials said this afternoon, after the House majority whip and three others were shot at a... -- Owen Wilson is back as Lightning McQueen, who's out to prove he's still the top race car, in Cars 3, which is now in theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 2 hr slick willie expl... 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) 12 hr SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC