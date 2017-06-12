Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting

Gering Platte Valley Companies Gering PVC 17, Linc... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUECleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5Philadelphia 1, Boston 0AMERICAN LEAGUEMinnesota 6, Seattle 2Chicago White Sox 5, B... -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., remains in critical condition, hospital officials said this afternoon, after the House majority whip and three others were shot at a... -- Owen Wilson is back as Lightning McQueen, who's out to prove he's still the top race car, in Cars 3, which is now in theaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.