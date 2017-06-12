Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting

A Minnesota police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man last summer has been fired after he was found not guilty of second-degree manslaught... -- The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning local time, the ... Even as President Trump announces changes to current travel and trade rules with Cuba, U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers are hop... The 40th annual Eight Man All Star Football Game is set for Hastings College on Saturday night at 6pm. The list of players and coaches is below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.