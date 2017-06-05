Minnesota Officer Charged In Philando Castile Shooting To Go On Trial
Yanez was later charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of endangering safety by firing his gun near Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter. His death got instant attention as the shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the vehicle along with her young daughter.
