Minnesota Nurses Pay it Forward, Help Struggling Patients with Medical Debt
Almost 1,800 families are getting life-changing news: that members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are paying off those Minnesota families' medical debt. The Nurses Association says that during the 2016 Allina nurses strike, many members of the community came to the nurses' aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
