Minnesota musicians rally in new song...

Minnesota musicians rally in new song to protest proposed PolyMet mine

4 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Woody Guthrie never made it up to the Boundary Waters, but his spirit flows through a new song and video released today by an all-star cast of Minnesota musicians protesting a proposed copper mine on the edge of the state's great national wilderness area. Members of Semisonic, Lucy Michelle, Jillian Rae, Hippo Campus's Whistler Allen, Noah Levy, Leslie Ball, Barbara McAfee, Bobby Vee's children, Timothy Franzich and many of their family members took part in the making of "There Is Only Us," a Guthrie-style communal singalong made public today ahead of a rally Saturay at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol rotunda against the PolyMet copper-nickel sulfide mine.

