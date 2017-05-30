Minnesota measles outbreak biggerthan all cases in 2016... for entire US
Minnesota's measles outbreak has surpassed the number of cases in the whole of the US last year. Health officials and imams in the Somali-American community are working to prevent the spread of the deadly disease during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
