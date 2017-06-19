Minnesota liquor stores gear up for Sunday sales
Sunday HOURS Liquor stores can be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a smaller window than during the rest of the week. Thomas Liquors has sold wine, beer and spirits on St. Paul's Grand Avenue for more than six decades, but next week brings a historic first when the family business somewhat reluctantly opens its doors to customers on Sunday.
