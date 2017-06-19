Minnesota Legislative Update: From th...

Minnesota Legislative Update: From the Capitol to the Courtroom

Following the adjournment of the 2017 regular session and a short special session, the Legislature passed and presented to Governor Dayton a comprehensive and balanced budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, including nine appropriation bills and a tax bill. On May 30, notwithstanding numerous concerns with a number of provisions contained in these bills, Governor Dayton signed all of the appropriation bills and the tax bill into law.

