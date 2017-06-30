Minnesota lawmakers sue governor over vetoing funding for their paychecks
Lawmakers in Minnesota sued the governor on Tuesday saying his veto last month of funding for their paychecks and their staff's pay is unconstitutional, court documents said. The development is the latest in a feud between leaders in the Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Governor Mark Dayton that has escalated since last month.
