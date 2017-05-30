Minnesota Grants $1.95M to Pioneer Pu...

Minnesota Grants $1.95M to Pioneer Public TV for Equipment

The Minnesota Legislature has written a check of $1.95 million to Pioneer Public Television to acquire equipment for the station's new building in Granite Falls. The funding is part of the Capital Investment Bill signed by Governor Dayton on May 29. Pioneer Community Relations Rep. Nicole Zempel and Postcards producer Dana Conroy outside the nearly completed Pioneer Public Television studio in Granite Falls.

