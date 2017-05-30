Minnesota Grants $1.95M to Pioneer Public TV for Equipment
The Minnesota Legislature has written a check of $1.95 million to Pioneer Public Television to acquire equipment for the station's new building in Granite Falls. The funding is part of the Capital Investment Bill signed by Governor Dayton on May 29. Pioneer Community Relations Rep. Nicole Zempel and Postcards producer Dana Conroy outside the nearly completed Pioneer Public Television studio in Granite Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TV Technology.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC