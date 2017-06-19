Minnesota cities rethink carnivals, security at local summer festivals

Crystal Vital-Schwartz walked with her boys Xavier, left, and Franklin as they explored at the Columbia Heights Jamboree & Carnival Thursday evening. The little boy who loves trains was too fixated on the "choo choo" ride just beyond the entrance at Columbia Heights' annual Jamboree to notice the new $2 admission fee, fresh fencing around the carnival's perimeter or sign banning bikes, skateboards and dogs.

