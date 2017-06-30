Minnesota Building and Construction T...

Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council and Minnesota...

The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council and Minnesota Chamber of Commerce today called on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to approve the Certificate of Need and Preferred Route Applications for Enbridge's proposed Line 3 Replacement Project. The recommendation from these groups came in advance of a Minnesota Department of Commerce public meeting in St. Paul on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

