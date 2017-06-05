Minnesota briefs: Great American Think-Off celebrates 25 years

For a quarter century, people coast to coast have submitted short essays for a chance to travel to New York Mills to debate a particular philosophical question in what has become known as the Great American Think-Off. The 2017 question, which will be debated June 10 at the New York Mills school auditorium, is: "Has the 2016 election changed our perception of truth?" To celebrate the milestone, the New York Mills Arts Retreat and Regional Cultural Center is hosting several weekend events , including a kickoff at the New York Mills Sculpture Park beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, a book launch at the cultural center beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the debate at 7 p.m. at the school auditorium, with a reception afterward.

