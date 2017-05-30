Minnesota amends its construction defect laws

Earlier this month we told you that about an effort to amend Minnesota's construction-defect laws, which are among the most stringent in the nation, with a raft of amendments aimed at making it more difficult for a homeowner's association to file a frivolous or unfounded claim. Those amendments, HF1538, received bipartisan support and this week Governor Dayton signed them into law, removing what many say are a critical barrier to the construction of for sale condos and townhouses.

