Michigan case fuels debate over genital cutting
As more details emerge about the first-ever charges of female genital mutilation in the United States, the case is opening a window onto a small immigrant community, while stirring impassioned discussion about genital cutting among women who have experienced it. At a hearing in Michigan this past week, a federal prosecutor said the defendants - two doctors and a clinic manager from a small Shiite Muslim sect - were believed to have arranged cutting for up to 100 girls since 2005.
