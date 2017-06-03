Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
There are 2 comments on the KDLT-TV Sioux Falls story from Yesterday, titled Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota. In it, KDLT-TV Sioux Falls reports that:
With a growing number of Lyme disease cases in Minnesota, one family from Monticello has been hit particularly hard with three members diagnosed. Joan Schuster and her two children, 14-year-old Alyssa and 13-year-old Jack, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015.
#1 8 hrs ago
Lyme is very harmful.
#2 8 hrs ago
How would you know?
