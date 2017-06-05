Ken Powell, General Mills chairman, now vice-chair of U of Minnesota regents, too
After just four months on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, Ken Powell has been elected its vice chairman. Powell, of Golden Valley, was named a regent in February by the Minnesota Legislature.
