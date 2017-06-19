Jury convicts Minnesota man in $2M Bakken RV park fraud
A federal jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of stealing $2 million from investors hoping to make money off North Dakota's oil boom. The U.S. Attorney's office says the jury found 51-year-old Ronald David Johnson of Corcoran guilty on all counts of wire fraud and money laundering.
