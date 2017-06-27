Judge orders temporary funding for Mi...

Judge orders temporary funding for Minnesota Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Minnesota Legislature will continue to be funded through Oct. 1 under an order issued by a Ramsey District Court judge. A Ramsey County judge has ordered the state of Minnesota to continue funding the state House and Senate through Oct. 1, ensuring that the Legislature can keep operating amid its legal battle with Gov. Mark Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 14 min slick willie expl... 52
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jun 25 Backroom healthcare 30
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC