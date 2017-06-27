Judge orders temporary funding for Minnesota Legislature
The Minnesota Legislature will continue to be funded through Oct. 1 under an order issued by a Ramsey District Court judge. A Ramsey County judge has ordered the state of Minnesota to continue funding the state House and Senate through Oct. 1, ensuring that the Legislature can keep operating amid its legal battle with Gov. Mark Dayton.
