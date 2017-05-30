J.C. Penney will start closing sale at Southdale location on June 19
A file photo shows the main entrance of a J.C. Penney store in the Manhattan Mall in New York. J.C. Penney has officially added its Southdale location to the list of stores it is soon closing, raising to nine the number of Minnesota stores that are part of a broader downsizing.
