'I don't want you to get shooted': daughter of slain Minnesota man's girlfriend

A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota, U.S., by officer Jeronimo Yanez released June 20, 2017. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via FILE PHOTO - Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, charged in connection with the shooting death of a black motorist Philando Castile last July, is shown in this booking photo taken November 18, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.