Heat Advisory Issued In Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - With temperatures expected to flirt with triple digits and juice in the air, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for significant portions of the state. The heat advisory was issued for a number of counties, including Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Dakota, Wright and Scott in the Twin Cities area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May '17
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC