He thought a book would stop a bullet...

He thought a book would stop a bullet and make him a YouTube star. Now he's dead.

Before Monday, before the 911 call and police investigation, Pedro Ruiz III, an aspiring YouTube star in the US, spent considerable time convincing his girlfriend to shoot a gun at his chest. There would be a thick encyclopaedia book between the barrel and his body, authorities say he told 19-year-old Monalisa Perez.

