He thought a book would stop a bullet and make him a YouTube star. Now he's dead.
Before Monday, before the 911 call and police investigation, Pedro Ruiz III, an aspiring YouTube star in the US, spent considerable time convincing his girlfriend to shoot a gun at his chest. There would be a thick encyclopaedia book between the barrel and his body, authorities say he told 19-year-old Monalisa Perez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Wed
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC