Gophers football: Lakeville North's Nathan Boe commits to Minnesota
"I am very proud and excited to announce that I have received a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota and that I am 100% committed to the University of Minnesota," Boe wrote in a message on Twitter. Boe, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound center and captain, is the fifth Minnesotan in the Gophers' 2018 recruiting class and considered the 10th best play in the state, according to 247sports.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|36 min
|Ronald
|32
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Fri
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC