Getting bit? Black flies and ticks on the attack after rains in Minnesota
Voracious biting black flies hatched in rain-swollen creeks and rivers are on a feeding frenzy in some Twin Cities neighborhoods, sending some victims covered with itchy red welts out of their yards and others into doctor offices in search of relief. Meanwhile, recent rain combined with warm weather likely will be a boon to Minnesota ticks which have been inflicting more people with Lyme disease as they expand their territory throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC