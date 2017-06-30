Former Minnesota DFL House Speaker Paul Thissen to run for governor
Rep. Paul Thissen, a Minneapolis DFLer in his eighth term in the Minnesota House, will formally launch his campaign for governor on Thursday. Rep. Paul Thissen, the Minneapolis DFLer who was speaker of the Minnesota House during a brief but intense period of progressive legislative victories a few years ago, said Wednesday that he is running for governor.
