Fisheries scientists to review Minnesota lake's fish count
A nationwide group of fisheries scientists will review the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's walleye assessment on a popular fishing lake after resort owners questioned its low population of the fish. The Star Tribune reports that this is the second year anglers have been banned from harvesting walleye at Mille Lacs Lake because the department's survey indicated the walleye population is low.
