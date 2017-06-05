Don't undermine Minnesota Legislature's education reforms
As part of the state's multibillion-dollar E-12 education package, Minnesota lawmakers approved two long-awaited and much-needed provisions governing teaching jobs. Under the new legislation, the state's teacher licensing system was overhauled to make it more streamlined and less complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC