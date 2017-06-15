Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, now imprisoned in Minnesota
Donald Blom, the man who kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Moose Lake convenience store worker Katie Poirier in one of the state's most-publicized crimes, has returned to Minnesota. June 2017 prison records show that Blom, who is serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder in the 1999 abduction and killing of the Barnum woman, is now incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May '17
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC