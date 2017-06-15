Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier,...

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, now imprisoned in Minnesota

15 hrs ago

Donald Blom, the man who kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Moose Lake convenience store worker Katie Poirier in one of the state's most-publicized crimes, has returned to Minnesota. June 2017 prison records show that Blom, who is serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder in the 1999 abduction and killing of the Barnum woman, is now incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

Chicago, IL

