Do Minnesota Municipalities Have the Authority to Source Public Works ...

Recently, at least two experienced attorneys, one who represents contractors and the other who primarily represents public authorities, have published position papers opining whether Minnesota municipalities have the power and authority to use the Construction Manager at Risk contract delivery method when awarding construction contracts. The contractors' attorney's position is that public authorities cannot award a public works contract using the CMAR delivery method; the municipal attorney has taken the position that public authorities can award a public contract using the CMAR method.
