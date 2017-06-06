Despite Recent Terror Attacks, Minnesotans Still Flock To Europe
MINNEAPOLIS - More than 230 people have died in attacks across France in the past two and a half years. The increase in high-profile attacks in France and Britain has some people wary of traveling overseas, but some travel experts say you may not need to rethink your vacation plans.
