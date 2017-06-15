Day 4 of deliberations in case of officer who shot Castile
Jurors weighing the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist last July continued deliberations Thursday, a day after a judge sent them back to the jury room with instructions to keep discussing the case and try to reach an agreement. It's the fourth day of deliberations in the manslaughter trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.
